Ronda Rousey's Move to WWE Was Best Move Ever, Husband Says

Ronda Rousey has been on Cloud 9 ever since she joined WWE -- with her husband, Travis Browne, telling TMZ Sports she's in "full celebration mode all the time."

Browne was in NYC on his way to SummerSlam on Sunday when we asked how she's handling being the biggest star in WWE ... and Travis told us she's thriving behind the scenes.

You gotta watch the clip ... Browne breaks down why being a WWE superstar is much less stressful for Ronda -- and how walking away from fighting has improved her life.

Browne also says there are huge perks for him -- being the husband of the baddest woman on the planet definitely has its pros!