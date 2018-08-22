Glen 'Big Baby' Davis On Strip Club Etiquette ... Throw What You Can!

Here's advice from an ex-NBA superstar on how to handle yourself in a booty club -- take whatever you've got in your wallet ... AND CHUCK IT AT STRIPPERS!!!

The sage wisdom is brought to you by former Celtics star Glen "Big Baby" Davis ... who we got at OHM Nightclub, where he was judging an open audition for V Live L.A.

After explaining to us what he looks for in great strippers ... he unveiled advice to all the normal folk who have no idea how to be a big baller around butts.

"You gotta thrown what you can, man," Glen says. "Throw what you can, that's my motto."

There you have it ... now go out there and MAKE IT RAIN (if you can)!!