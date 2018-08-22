LeBron James and Savannah Have Maybach Date Night In Bev Hills

Only the finest for The King ...
LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, had a romantic date night in Bev Hills on Tuesday ... returning to one of his favorite restaurants in the city and TMZ Sports has the video.
The James' hit up Avra -- the same high-end Greek restaurant where Bron dined with Leonardo DiCaprio and Al Pacino last month.
No mixing with the normies for Bron and Vannah, they were ushered through the back by a security team into a waiting Maybach with a chauffeur.
We tried to talk Trump with the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, but he wasn't in the mood.
Earlier in the day, LeBron worked out at UCLA with some of his NBA superstar friends ... including Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Cedi Osman and Toronto Raptors assistant coach Phil Handy.
The photo fueled rumors that Bron could be recruiting KD and Kawhi to form a superteam in L.A. next year.
But, last night, he was more focused on Chilean Sea Bass souvlaki ... $27 a dish.