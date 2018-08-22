Richie Incognito Dad's Unexpected Death was Traumatic

Richie Incognito Says Dad's Unexpected Death was Traumatic

Richie Incognito's father's death was unexpected -- and the Pro Bowl lineman took it extremely hard in the time leading up to his arrest at an Arizona funeral home ... TMZ Sports has learned.

As we previously reported, Incognito was taken into custody Monday after officials say he went off the rails at a mortuary following the death of his father. He was released from jail 24 hours later.

Now, Richie's Las Vegas attorney, Joseph Ganley, has issued a statement on Richie's behalf.

"Richie Incognito would like to thank everyone who has reached out to express their condolences and concern over the last several days. Richie had a tremendous relationship with his father; he admired him, he emulated him, and he loved him."

"His father, Richard D. Incognito, Sr., served this country bravely and honorably during the Vietnam War in the United States Army, which made his sons extremely proud. Mr. Incognito’s unexpected death this past weekend was traumatic for the entire Incognito family."

"Richie’s lawyers are investigating the complete circumstances surrounding his misdemeanor arrest on Monday by the Scottsdale Police Department, and may have more to report when that investigation is concluded."

"Richie intends to participate fully in the court process. In the meantime, the Incognito family conveys their sincere appreciation for all the prayers, and they ask for privacy as they grieve Mr. Incognito’s passing."