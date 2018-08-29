Jennifer Lawrence's Nude Photo Hacker Sentenced to 8 Months in Prison

Jennifer Lawrence Nude Photo Hacker Heading to Prison

A hacker who exposed nude photos of Jennifer Lawrence and other celebs is the one getting nailed now ... by the judge who sentenced him to 8 months in federal prison.

George Garofano illegally hacked the private Apple iCloud accounts of Lawrence, paving the way for nude photos and private info to leak all over the Internet. In addition to his prison time, the judge also hit Garofano with 3 years supervised release once he gets out.

The 26-year-old pled guilty in April and admitted he'd posed as a member of Apple's online security to access usernames and passwords.

Garofano was one of four people charged in the massive celeb hacking scandal, which began in 2014 and saw photos published online claiming to show Jennifer, Kate Upton, Ariana Grande, Kirsten Dunst ﻿and others.

The other hackers have already been sentenced, with terms ranging from 9-18 months in prison.