Christina Milian and M. Pokora Hit by Burglars A Second Time in 4 Days

Christina Milian & M. Pokora Burglars Return ... 2nd Time in 4 Days!!!

Christina Milian and her famous French boyfriend, M. Pokora, might need to get 'round-the-clock security at their pad, because it's been broken into AGAIN ... and that's TWICE IN 4 DAYS!

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the couple's San Fernando Valley home was burglarized Tuesday night after crooks made their way in at around 10 PM.

The latest break-in comes as cops continue to investigate the burglary at the very same house Friday afternoon.

We're told the perps entered the home Tuesday in similar fashion as Friday's burglary -- by smashing a side door. The alarm was triggered when the door was broken, but by the time security arrived the thieves were gone.

Cops don't know how much loot the burglars got ... that's because Christina and Matt are still out of the country.

It seems like way more than coincidence that the same house was hit by breaking in the exact same way, but cops aren't ready to say just yet that the same burglars struck the same home twice.

We broke the story ... the burglars who hit the home last Friday made off with at least $100k worth of jewelry and watches.

The burglary is the latest in a string of celeb break-ins ... including at the homes of Wiz Khalifa, Bella Thorne and John Mayer.

Cops have repeatedly told us they have no knowledge the burglars are specifically hitting celebs, but there are some obvious facts here ... most celebs have money and jewelry, lots of them go out of town, and lots of them tell the world where they are and where they aren't.

In Christina's case, she put pics up of her and Matt in Puerto Rico just before burglars hit their home Friday, and she posted pics of herself in France just yesterday. Not hard to connect the dots.