Heather Locklear To Be Charged with Attacking Cop, EMT in June Altercation

EXCLUSIVE

Heather Locklear will be slapped with 3 new charges stemming from her arrest when she allegedly attacked a cop and an EMT.

TMZ broke the story ... Locklear was arrested back in June after EMTs and cops responded to her home on a disturbance call. They arrived to a heavily intoxicated Locklear who allegedly punched a cop and EMT while they tried to load her onto a gurney. She was never charged in this incident ... but that changes today.

Heather will be charged with 1 misdemeanor count of interfering with a law enforcement officer and 2 counts of misdemeanor battery for allegedly attacking the first responders.

You'll recall ... Heather was also arrested in February for felony domestic violence as well as battery on a cop ... this after getting into a fight with her boyfriend at her home. She was charged with 5 criminal offenses in that case, and Thursday afternoon, the 3 new counts for the June incident will be added to the complaint.

After an incident in June where she allegedly choked her dad and hit her mom, and the arrest in June, Heather was committed to a hospital on a 5150 psychiatric hold. After her release she went to rehab.

The EMT she kicked? Well, he lawyered up ﻿... claiming he suffered a serious injury during the ordeal.