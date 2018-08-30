Lil Pump's Lawyer Says Miami Bust is Classic Case of Profiling

Lil Pump Lawyer Calls Miami Bust Classic Profiling

Lil Pump was pulled over by cops in Miami because he was a young, hispanic man driving an expensive car -- in other words, he was profiled ... so says the rapper's attorney.

LP's lawyer, Brian Bieber (no relation to Justin), tells TMZ that his client's arrest Wednesday appears to be yet another classic case of profiling -- as Pump was doing nothing wrong on the road ... other than allegedly driving without a driver's license, of course.

Bieber says cops initially told his client they pulled him over for an illegal turn but later changed their story and said they pulled him over because he had expired tags.

Bieber says cops simply saw a young, successful hip-hop artist driving a very expensive Rolls-Royce in broad daylight ... and decided to initiate a traffic stop in search of something wrong -- even though he says Pump hadn't done a thing to warrant such action.

We broke the story ... Lil Pump was cuffed and hauled off to jail after Miami PD says it discovered the license plate on his Rolls-Royce actually belonged to a Mini Cooper. When they asked for a license, cops say Pump told them he'd never obtained one.

He was later released and issued a ticket -- but he won't have to appear in court, as his legal team will handle the proceedings.