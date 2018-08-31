Jacked Naked Guy Jacks Truck as Cops Chase Him Down

Jacked Naked Guy Crazy Freeway Chase ... I'm Not Packin' a Weapon!!!

A guy who jacked a truck on an L.A. freeway Friday morning wanted cops to know he wasn't packin' heat.

The truckjacker was darting across lanes on the 101 Freeway in East L.A. ... this after cops spotted the truck and gave chase.

The guy -- who was pretty well built -- stunned motorists who were driving to work at around 6 AM. He eventually got off the freeway as police and TV news choppers followed him. He was eventually caught.

The funniest part ... L.A. stations covered the chase live, but had trouble figuring out exactly how close to train their cameras from their helicopters.