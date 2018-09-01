'Basketball Wives' Star Gloria Govan Arrested for Child Endangerment

EXCLUSIVE

"Basketball Wives" star Gloria Govan was arrested for child endangerment after a dangerous fight with her ex-husband ... which cops say put their kids at risk.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Gloria's kids were at their school Friday, about to get out for the day, and ex-husband Matt Barnes was scheduled to pick them up. We're told according to their child custody agreement, Matt had custody for the long, Labor Day weekend.

Our sources say at 2:55 PM -- 5 minutes before school let out -- Gloria arrived to get the twin boys. She got the children in her car and that's when Matt showed up and told her it was his weekend for the kids.

We're told Matt told the kids to get out of Gloria's car and into his. It appears the kids followed Matt's instructions, because we're told Gloria then flew into a rage, tried to follow Matt's car, screaming and cussing. Our sources say she then blocked Matt's car with the kids inside, and that's when someone called the 911.

Gloria was arrested for child endangerment and also violating a court order. After police took Gloria to jail, they let Matt take the kids after he showed them paperwork he had custody this weekend.

Gloria was involved in a bitter divorce with ex-Laker Matt Barnes. She's currently engaged to to Derek Fisher. There was extreme bad blood between Barnes and Fisher, once teammates on the Lakers ... Barnes believes Fisher had hooked up with Gloria during their marriage. It seemed the feud was over, since Barnes congratulated Fisher on his engagement.