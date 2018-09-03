Roseanne Barr Says She's Moving to Israel

Roseanne Barr I'm Done with the U.S. ... I'm Moving to Israel

Roseanne Barr is throwing in the towel and leaving the U.S.

Barr appeared on Rabbi Shmuley's podcast and said she's headed for Israel ... first she says for a few months to study, but then she talks about a full-on move -- "I have an opportunity to go to Israel for a few months and study with my favorite teachers over there, and that's where I'm going to go and probably move somewhere there and study with my favorite teachers."

Barr says she made a "fatal mistake" -- apologizing for her racist comment about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. She says when the left gets hold of an apology from someone on the other side of the political spectrum they don't let it go and eventually destroy their adversary.

Barr, who is a deeply religious Jew, goes on to say, "I have some mental health issues and depression and stuff. I got to stay in the ;middle or I'll go dark and I don't want to go dark again."

John Goodman just said Roseanne's gonna be killed off at the beginning of the reboot, "The Conors."

As for moving to Israel, Barr says, "I have saved a few pennies and I'm so lucky I can go."