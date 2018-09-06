'Hard Knocks' Star Devon Cajuste 'Has Interest' from NFL Teams, Not Giving Up

'Hard Knocks' Star Devon Cajuste 'Interest' from NFL Teams ... I'm Not Giving Up!

Devon Cajuste -- the breakout star of "Hard Knocks" -- says he's received real interest from other NFL teams after getting cut by the Browns ... but he's got a Plan B in case it doesn't work out.

The 25-year-old showed real promise during the HBO docuseries -- and made some solid catches in the preseason -- but was told he needed to work on his blocking.

Cajuste says teams have already reached out to him ... but not to sign him right away. They're more interested in having him in their back pocket in case there's a need for a TE later in the season.

That's okay with Devon ... he's still working out 4 hours a day -- every day -- so he can be ready when the call comes.

And, if it doesn't work out in 2018, he's prepared to play in the Spring League -- a showcase for free agents looking for an NFL team.

The good news ... Cajuste says "Hard Knocks" has done wonders for his life OFF the field -- he's been getting DMs from interested ladies and other people interested in crystal healing.

Yes, crystal healing!

Cajuste is an expert when it comes to the healing power of crystals (part of his collection was featured on the show) and now Devon says he's thinking about starting a podcast or YouTube channel dedicated to the craft.

But, don't get it twisted -- his focus is still on football ... and he's got a message for all the NFL teams out there!