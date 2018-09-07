TMZ

Ex-Super Bowl Champ Jameel Cook Allegedly Stole $100K ... From NFL Player Trust

9/7/2018 4:44 PM PDT

Breaking News

Jameel Cook -- a FB on the '02 Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Bucs -- has been charged with allegedly stealing more than $100K meant for injured NFL players and is facing 10 years in prison.

According to the Harris County D.A.'s Office in Texas -- 39-year-old Cook filed 30 bogus claims between March 2016 and September 2017.

The account Cook allegedly stole from was the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Plan -- set up to benefit former players.

The D.A. says Cook submitted the claims and was reimbursed money he claimed to have paid out-of-pocket on medical bills.

Officials say the claims were B.S. ... and after an investigation, charged Cook with Securing the Execution of Documents by Deception -- a 3rd degree felony.

He's facing up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

FYI -- Cook played eight years in the NFL ... six with the Bucs and two with the Houston Texans.

