Cardi B Denies Ordering Strip Club Beatdown and Calls BS on Offset Cheating

Cardi B I Had No Hand in Strip Club Attack ... And Offset Didn't Cheat!!!

Cardi B says the strip club workers alleging she ordered her crew to beat the crap out of them are full of it ... claiming the women are just trying to get famous off her and her husband.

Sources close to Cardi and Offset tell TMZ ... she strongly denies having a hand in an attack of the 2 club bartenders and sisters -- Jade and Baddie Gi -- at Angels Strip Club in NYC last week.

We're told Cardi says she not only didn't order any beatdown, she wasn't involved at all ... and definitely didn't throw a bottle at them as the sisters claim.

And, there's this -- our Cardi and Offset sources say the rumors of him cheating on her with Jade are BS ... the couple believes both women are just "clout chasers," trying to get some pub by making up stories.

As we reported ... the 2 women hired lawyer Joe Tacopina, and they're mulling over filing a lawsuit against Cardi and others. Tacopina also told us both of his clients were going to file a police report about the incident and name Cardi B.

Video from the night in question does show Cardi at the club, but there's no footage of the alleged attack on the bartenders.