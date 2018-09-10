Julie Chen Absent From 'The Talk' ... Sharon Osbourne Tears Up

Julie Chen Absent From 'The Talk' to Be with Les Moonves

Julie Chen is taking time off her gig on CBS's "The Talk" to be with husband, Les Moonves, who just resigned from heading up the network amid sexual misconduct allegations, and Sharon Osbourne says people at CBS -- including the ladies at "The Talk" -- are fearful of losing their jobs.

Julie is still featured in the opening of the show, but when the remaining 4 women walked out onstage, Sharon began by saying it's the first time on the show she's been nervous.

She explained Julie has been there for her over the last 9 years since the show debuted, and then walked a tightrope, saying she now believes the stories of Moonves' accusers are strikingly similar and credible.

Sharon then suggested her own show might be on the chopping block because there's now a new regime at CBS ... and not just her show -- all shows.

Julie issued a statement saying she will be appearing on "Big Brother" this Thursday, adding, "I am taking a few days off from 'The Talk' to be with my family. I will be back soon and will see you Thursday night on 'Big Brother.'"

There was speculation Julie might also leave the network, but so far no evidence of that.