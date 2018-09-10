Swaggy Wolfdog Humans F***ed Up My Rolls!!!

Swaggy Wolfdog Shows Off His Rolls-Royce, Owners Screw it Up

Swaggy Wolfdog blessed his owner with a brand new Rolls-Royce … but the pup should’ve been behind the wheel, ‘cause boneheaded humans already messed up his rims!!!

We got the husky and his owner, Swagr Man, showing off the $400,000 ride … and it’s all fun and games until the crew tries to drive off … that’s when the luxury car hits a parking space divider and dings the chromed out rims.

Lucky for Swaggy, he was in the back seat unharmed.

But, after watching his 2-legged friends struggle to leave an empty lot, we can’t help but wonder if they’re better off with Swaggy in the driver’s seat.