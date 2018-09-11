Jay Williams Andrew Bynum Looks Good ... But The Game's Changed

Jay Williams Says Andrew Bynum Looks Good, But the Game's Changed

Jay Williams says he's seen Andrew Bynum's recent workout video -- and he's impressed -- but tells TMZ Sports it might be too little, too late for the big man's NBA comeback dreams.

FYI -- Bynum's been training like crazy in hopes of getting a tryout with a team in need of a 7-footer ... even though it's been 4 years since he last suited up for a pro team.

Williams -- who went to the same New Jersey H.S. as Bynum -- says the ex-Laker looks in amazing shape ... but questions whether he'll be able to adjust to today's game with big men like Anthony Davis and Boogie Cousins pulling up from three.

But, Williams doesn't close the door on Bynum's goals, he actually thinks he CAN pull off the comeback ... but he's keeping it real for the 30-year-old.

"Father Time is undefeated and when you got new, young cats coming into the league at 21, 22," Williams says. "Can Andrew make it? Yeah, he can make it. But, will he be that $80-90 million dollar player that he could've been? I don't see that."