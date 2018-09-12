'Big Brother' Star Dan Gheesling 'BB' is Irreplaceable ... Julie Chen Might be

'Big Brother' Star Dan Gheesling Says Julie Chen Might be Replaceable

EXCLUSIVE

One of the most famous "Big Brother" contestants says the show's longtime host, Julie Chen, might be expendable with Les Moonves now gone -- but the show is rock solid.

Dan Gheesling -- who won season 10 and was the runner-up on season 14 of "Big Brother" -- says if Julie steps away from her hosting role on CBS' hit reality series, whoever replaces her will have some massive shoes to fill. Her 18-year run has been that iconic.

So far, Julie has not given even a hit that she'll leave the show. In fact, she made it clear ... she'll be hosting Thursday night's episode.

The real question ... will "Big Brother" go on the chopping block now that Moonves is gone? Sharon Osbourne said this week on "The Talk" nobody's job is safe now ... nor are any of the CBS shows in the wake of Moonves' departure.

Ultimately it comes down to ratings. Although Dan says the show is a juggernaut ... the ratings are down this season from last, although the all-important demos are still strong.

As they say in TV land -- TBD.