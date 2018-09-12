Prosecutors in Harvey Weinstein Rape Case Say Love Letters are Irrelevant

Harvey Weinstein Prosecutors in Rape Case Say ... Alleged Victim's Love Letters are Irrelevant

Prosecutors in the Harvey Weinstein rape case say they told the grand jury that Weinstein had a relationship with the woman who is accusing him of raping her, but they say there was no need to present emails the woman sent Weinstein professing her love after the alleged rape, because she never suggested in the emails she was lying about the alleged sexual assault.

Weinstein went public with emails -- first obtained by TMZ -- written between April 2013 and February 2017 by the woman who claims she was raped by Weinstein on March 18, 2013 in NYC.

Weinstein's lawyer, Ben Brafman, says his client and the woman had a 10-year relationship ... something they say prosecutors never told the grand jury. As a result, Weinstein has asked the judge in the case to dismiss all charges against him. In the new docs, prosecutors say they did tell the grand jury about the relationship, but acknowledge they never showed grand jurors the emails.

One email written by the woman on April 11, 2013 says, "I was able to talk to [redacted] today and will be connected with [redacted]. :) Thanks, and I hope to see you sooner thank (sic) later ..."

There's another email on April 17, again written by the woman, reads, "It would be great to see you again, and catch up!" Another email on September 11, 2013 says ... "Miss you big guy." There's a slew of emails that go on and on.

They go back and forth over the years talking about meeting up. At one point, the woman asks for a Soho House membership referral.

Prosecutors say in new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the emails may be "inconsistent" with what Weinstein thinks is the correct state of mind for a rape victim, but she never says the rape didn't occur.

As we reported ... Weinstein surrendered to NYPD in May for the charges. His bail had been set at $10 million and he was released after posting $1 million cash.