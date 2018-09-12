Lawyer for Meek Mill's Judge Suing Roc Nation, Amazon Over Leaked Audio

Lawyer For Meek Mill's Judge Suing Roc Nation and Amazon You Screwed Me with Secret Audio

The lawyer who represents the judge in Meek Mill's case is going after Roc Nation and Amazon, claiming he was sabotaged during an interview about the rapper's sentence.

Charles Peruto has filed initial legal docs that will lead to a lawsuit against the 2 giants. Peruto represents Judge Genece Brinkley, who refused to spring Meek from prison, despite proof that the cop who was instrumental in his conviction turned out to be dirty.

As for the new lawsuit, Peruto did an interview for a documentary on the case, produced by Roc Nation -- which reps Meek -- and Amazon. At the end of the interview, the reporter asked Peruto if they could go off the record. They motioned to the cameraman to turn the camera off, and he pointed the cam at the wall. What they didn't know ... he left the camera on record, so it captured the audio.

That audio was then leaked, and you hear Peruto say Judge Brinkley looked "f***ing awful" and she should have freed Meek and granted him a new trial.

We've learned Peruto's lawsuit will be based on the fact the audio was edited to make him look bad -- that he said toward the end that the judge followed the letter of the law, but that wasn't in the leaked audio.

The cameraman was hired by Roc Nation and Amazon, and therefore Peruto believes they are responsible for what he did. We don't know if he's pinpointed who leaked the tape.