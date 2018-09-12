Scooter Braun's Co. Sues Lady Gaga's Ex-Manager Over Secret Settlement

Scooter Braun's Co. Suing Gaga's Ex-Mgr for Unpaid $10 Mil Loan

Scooter Braun's company is going after Lady Gaga's former manager for millions it loaned him, but never got back ... according to a new lawsuit.

Ithaca Management Holdings, Scooter's Co., is suing Troy Carter -- in addition to managing Gaga, he used to be a muckety-muck at Spotify. In the docs, Ithaca Management says it loaned Carter in excess of $10 mil in June 2016.

IMH says the deal was if Carter's company got paid from a case it was arbitrating, it would fork over the $10 mil-plus it was loaned. Sources connected to the case tell us Carter was arbitrating a dispute with his ex-client, Gaga.

According to the suit, obtained by TMZ, Carter's firm did settle the case but tried to hide the money, instead of paying off the loan. IMH sent a letter to Carter in August demanding its funds ... to no avail.

Now, Scooter's lawyers want a judge to force Carter to fork over the dough -- or start foreclosure on property and other assets he put up as collateral for the loan.