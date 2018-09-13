Rihanna Fashion Show Pregnant Model Goes Into Labor After Runway!!!

Pregnant Model Slick Woods Goes Into Labor At Rihanna's Fashion Show

Rihanna's fashion show was eventful, both on and offstage, because we've learned one of the models went into labor.

It went down Wednesday night at the Savage X Fenty show in Brooklyn, NY. Slick Woods was super pregnant as she rocked black pasties and lingerie with cutouts ... along with nude-colored, thigh-high pantyhose.

The crowd loved it, but just as the 22-year-old walked backstage, we're told she went into labor. We're told paramedics showed up to help Slick along. She was taken to the nearest hospital.

The baby boy's name will be Saphir.

The dad is Adonis Bosso, who's also a model.