Drake Did Not Go on a Date with 18-Year-Old Model Bella Harris

3:37 PM PT -- Bella just addressed the reports herself, saying, "Coming off an amazing New York fashion week, I feel I need to set the record straight ... I did not dine in DC recently. I was happily working & dining in NYC everyday."
Drake is certainly a ladies man, but he didn't recently shut down a Washington D.C. restaurant just to impress an 18-year-old model ... TMZ has learned.
Reports exploded Friday stating the rapper -- who is currently on a massive tour with the Migos -- took Bella Harris to RPM Italian Monday for a one-on-one dinner date. The reports also stated Drake brought Harris back to the restaurant the following night with some friends.
Sources close to Drake say the Harris story is total BS -- Bella wasn't even in town -- and any report saying the two went on a date is false. There's also a photo floating around of the two, but that was taken several years back.
As for Drake's tour with Migos -- it's been pretty wild -- with floating Ferraris, special guest appearances and sold out shows across the country.
Oh yea, he even squashed his beef with Meek Mill ... dude's too busy to entertain dinner guests.