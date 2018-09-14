Jerry Jones Says He Didn't Talk Football with Dez Bryant at Beyonce Concert

Jerry Jones says his Jay-Z and Beyonce concert date with Dez Bryant was strictly bro time ... insisting the 2 didn't talk about football at all during the show.
Jones and Bryant caused a stir when they were spotted hanging out at the Dallas stop of the On the Run II tour ... leading people to believe a possible Cowboys reunion was in the works.
But J.J. says that's just not true ... revealing he's tight with a lot of his former players -- and Dez's dramatic exit from the team hasn't affected their friendship one bit.
"We didn't talk about football," Jones told the GBag Nation on 105.3 the Fan. "With Dez, that's not uncommon."
"With Dez, a nice percentage of our conversations over the years football didn't come up, and we had other things to talk about."
Jerry added he wasn't surprised to run into his former WR1 at the show, either ... saying "I knew he was going to be there. It would have been a surprise for him not to be there."
"I’m with our former players from time to time, not only socially, but I’m with them in everyday business. It’s not uncommon for me to have business with former players."