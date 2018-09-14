LeBron James Private Daniel Caesar Concert ... For 5th Anniversary

LeBron James Gets Daniel Caesar to Serenade Savannah For Wedding Anniversary

Breaking News

When you're LeBron James, simply playing some romantic music for your wedding anniversary ain't gonna cut it -- you gotta get the real thing to perform in YOUR HOUSE!!

LBJ and Savannah celebrated their 5th anniversary on Thursday night ... with the Lakers superstar recruiting singer/songwriter Daniel Caesar to serenade her with a private performance of his hit song, "Best Part," right in the comfort of their living room.

FYI -- King James and Savannah have been together waaaayyyy longer than 5 years ... they were high school sweethearts and have been inseparable ever since.

As for Caesar -- if you haven't heard of him before, you probably will soon. The 23-year-old Canadian musician is a rising star in the industry. But, you know how the James' are -- always ahead of the trends.

We gotta admit ... it was probably best LeBron kept it to the pros. Have you heard him sing before?!