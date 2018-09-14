LeBron James Gets Daniel Caesar to Serenade Savannah For Wedding Anniversary

When you're LeBron James, simply playing some romantic music for your wedding anniversary ain't gonna cut it -- you gotta get the real thing to perform in YOUR HOUSE!!
LBJ and Savannah celebrated their 5th anniversary on Thursday night ... with the Lakers superstar recruiting singer/songwriter Daniel Caesar to serenade her with a private performance of his hit song, "Best Part," right in the comfort of their living room.
FYI -- King James and Savannah have been together waaaayyyy longer than 5 years ... they were high school sweethearts and have been inseparable ever since.
As for Caesar -- if you haven't heard of him before, you probably will soon. The 23-year-old Canadian musician is a rising star in the industry. But, you know how the James' are -- always ahead of the trends.
We gotta admit ... it was probably best LeBron kept it to the pros. Have you heard him sing before?!