Webbie Shame on Me? Nah, Shame on My Kids!!! It's Open Door Policy Now

Webbie Defends Publicly Shaming His Kids and Their Friend, Reveals Punishment

EXCLUSIVE

Webbie has no regrets about publicly shaming his teenage sons on the Internet after catching them in bed with a girl -- and he says their punishment fits the crime.

The Louisiana MC was on "TMZ Live" Monday to explain what led up to his live streaming his harsh verbal spanking on his 2 sons, their guy friend and a girl. Webbie described the scene he walked in on around 4 AM -- all 4 teens in bed together.

Webbie says his kids' buddy tried booking it at one point and was ready to leave the girl behind. It appears he got all the kids back in the house though, and eventually got a hold of their parents.

He also tells us about the first wave of discipline he's rolled out for his boys -- and apparently, there's more to come. Like they said in 'Next Friday' ... no more locked doors!

No more doors at all, actually.