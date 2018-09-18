Claudia Jordan Angling to Replace Julie Chen Moonves on 'The Talk'

Claudia Jordan Soooo, Now That Julie Chen's Gone ... Holla At Your Girl, CBS!!!

Claudia Jordan is trying her best to talk her way into "The Talk" ... with no apologies to Julie Chen ... who Claudia thinks shouldn't be stepping down anyway.

We got Claudia in L.A. leaving Avenue nightclub Monday night, and she was not shy about angling to replace Julie as a co-host on the CBS daytime talk show. As we reported, Julie announced Monday she's leaving "The Talk" ... effective immediately.

The move, of course, comes on the heels of her husband Les Moonves' ousting as CBS' top honcho following myriad allegations of sexual misconduct. Speaking of those allegations ... Claudia says it's BS Les' misdeeds turned Julie into collateral damage.