Demi Lovato's Mom Talks About OD for First Time, Says Demi's 'Happy and Healthy'

Demi Lovato's Mom Wasn't Sure She'd Survive But Demi's Happy and Healthy Now

Demi Lovato's mother says she was terrified for days her daughter was going to die, and she believes it was only the prayers of Demi's fans that saved her life.

Dianna De La Garza talked about the OD for the first time Tuesday during an interview with Newsmax TV -- and described the moment she rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital and saw Demi. Dianna stood by her bedside and said, "Demi, I'm here. I love you" and Demi responded, "I love you too."

She says it was absolutely touch-and-go for several days -- "We just didn't know for 2 days if she was going to make it." Demi's mom thanked the doctors, but added, "The reason she's alive today is because of the millions of prayers that went up that day."

The good news is ... Dianna says Demi is doing very well in rehab and feeling happy and healthy.

TMZ broke the story ... Demi suffered an OD in July after taking "aftermarket" pills that were supplied by Brandon Johnson. Although he's dodging charges in Demi's case, there's a warrant out for his arrest on a different drug case.