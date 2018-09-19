Demi Lovato's Drug Dealer Warrant Issued in Cocaine Case

Demi Lovato's Drug Dealer Has a Warrant Out for His Arrest

EXCLUSIVE

The man who admittedly gave Demi Lovato the drugs that led to her overdose is now a wanted man ... TMZ has learned.

The L.A. County D.A.'s Office tells us a judge issued a bench warrant for Brandon Johnson -- but not for Demi ... it's for his June arrest for cocaine possession and DUI. The court clerk says Johnson was a no-show for his arraignment Monday, so the judge wants him hauled in to face the music.

We're told once Johnson's arrested, his bail will be set at $26k.

We broke the story ... Johnson's rap sheet includes being busted in March with a stash of guns, drugs and cash -- along with this June arrest.

Despite openly admitting on camera, he hooked up Demi with "aftermarket" pills and got high with her in the hours leading up to her OD -- Johnson won't be arrested or even investigated for his role in that incident.