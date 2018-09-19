Yasiel Puig Burglarized for the 4th Time

Dodgers Star Yasiel Puig Burglarized for the Fourth Time

Yasiel Puig really needs to do something about his home security, 'cause he was burglarized yet again -- the 4TH TIME he's been hit ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us cops were called to Puig's San Fernando Valley home Tuesday night around 8 PM after one of the Dodgers' assistants got a security alert on his phone, which showed 3 men leaving Puig's property.

Yasiel has a security camera set up that captures motion, and it automatically sends the video to a cell phone programmed to receive it. When Yasiel's associate saw the footage, he immediately called police ... but the bad guys had already fled.

We're told the men broke in through the back door ... smashing it open. It's unclear at this point if anything was taken.

Yasiel wasn't seen celebrating with his team at Dodger Stadium Tuesday night after their walk-off win against the Rockies, but the game went late ... and he presumably left when he got called about the break-in.

If you're keeping track ... Yasiel's been burglarized now a total of 4 times. He initially got hit last spring while he was away from spring training, then again during the World Series last year ... and a third time just earlier this month. Our sources say cops aren't sure if the burglaries are connected, but it's clear someone is keeping track of Yasiel's work schedule, 'cause he's never been home.

Time to get a watchdog or something, Yas. That's our advice.