Elizabeth Smart's Kidnapper Wanda Barzee Goes Wild First Night Out, Cops Called

Elizabeth Smart's kidnapper who was just released spent her first night of freedom going off the rails ... so much so, cops were called ... TMZ has learned.

Wanda Barzee spent Wednesday night at a Salt Lake City hotel and, according to a guest staying in an adjacent room, Barzee went on a religious tirade. We're told she was wailing religious scripture at the top of her lungs.

The guest also says Barzee was loudly praising Joseph Smith, the founder of Mormonism.

A law enforcement source tells us a call came in to dispatch from a guest at the hotel, but when officers tried to call the complainant back, no one responded. They did not send a unit to check it out.

We're told there was also a call to police for a media disturbance outside the hotel -- and officers did respond to that -- asking reporters to back away from the property.

Barzee was released from prison Wednesday after serving 15 years.

Not long after Barzee's release, Elizabeth reacted on Instagram saying, "Without [a] doubt the past few weeks have been a rollercoaster of emotion ... May we all remain vigilant in watching over our families, friends, and community from anyone who would seek to hurt or take advantage."