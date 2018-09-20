Jets RB Isaiah Crowell Hey Cleveland ... Tell Me How My A** Tastes!!!

Jets RB Isaiah Crowell Trolls Browns Fans with Savage TD No. 2 Celebration

If you thought NY Jets running back Isaiah Crowell was going to take it easy on his former team on Thursday Night Football ... you thought very wrong.

Isaiah Crowell: big fan of Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/SOOHk7aC5B — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) September 21, 2018

Crowell just scored his second TD of the first half to the put the Jets up 14-0 over the Browns, and to celebrate ... he wiped his butt with the ball and threw it in the stands for the Cleveland fans.

That's right, it was touchdown No. 2.

Crowell spent his first 4 years in the NFL with the Browns -- enduring a 1-31 record the past 2 seasons -- before heading to the Jets this offseason.

Clearly ... he's happy to put his Browns behind him.