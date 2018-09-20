NBA's Richard Jefferson Dad Killed In Drive-By Shooting

Richard Jefferson's Father Killed In Drive-By Shooting In Compton

The father of NBA star Richard Jefferson was killed in a drive-by shooting in Compton on Wednesday evening ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Law enforcement tells us ... 65-year-old Richard Jefferson Sr. was in front of a liquor store in a primarily residential area around 6:52 PM when a vehicle rolled up and someone inside opened fire.

Jefferson Sr. was struck multiple times in the torso. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sources say Jefferson Sr. was with 2 other men at the time of the shooting. It's unclear if Jefferson Sr. was the target.

We're told the L.A. Sheriff's Dept. is investigating.

Jefferson was born in South Central. His mother and father split when he was very young and his mom took him to Phoenix, where she raised him with her new husband.

Richard Jr. went on to have a solid NBA career -- winning an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavs in 2016.

We reached out to Richard's camp for comment. So far, no word back.