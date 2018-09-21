LeSean McCoy's Ex Blasts NFL Star You're a Monster

LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend has DOUBLED the reward for information leading to the arrest of her attacker to $40,000 ... and once again, pointed the finger at the NFL running back.

Delicia Cordon held a press conference detailing the violent July 9 incident when a masked man broke into her home, pistol whipped her multiple times ... and stole expensive pieces of jewelry.

Cordon says she believes McCoy orchestrated the attack -- pointing to the fact her assailant was looking for specific items LeSean had gifted her in the past.

No arrests have been made and McCoy has denied having any involvement -- but Cordon doesn't believe him.

"I live my life in fear. Everyday not knowing if I’m walking past the man who savagely attacked me," she said.

"LeSean said he’s gonna deal with all this after his season -- I don’t have that option. I have to deal with this every day."

Cordon says McCoy is not cooperating with the investigation and refuses to hand over security footage from the night of the attack.

She initially offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest -- but says people have donated another $20,000 to the cause ... totaling $40,000.