Tyron Woodley Believes He's Next In Line for Conor McGregor After Khabib

Tyron Woodley I'm Next In Line for Conor ... If He Beats Khabib

Tyron thinks it's just a matter of time ... and the time is right after Conor beats Khabib at UFC 229.

"If Conor wins, the only fight that makes sense for him is to fight me," Tyron said on 'The Hollywood Beatdown' ... "[he'll] try to get a 3rd belt."

Of course, Conor has already held the UFC featherweight and UFC lightweight titles ... but Tyron Woodley is currently the champ in the welterweight division.

So, if McGregor wants to make history as the Champ Champ Champ ... he's gotta go through Tyron.

It's not a crazy idea ... Conor fought at welterweight in BOTH scraps with Nate Diaz.

Tyron also says he and Conor have some unfinished beef stemming from a backstage altercation at UFC 205 back in 2016.

There's A LOT more this week ... Tyron tells us about his conversations with Jon Jones and why he does NOT think he'd be able to win a fight against the UFC legend.

Plus, Tyron demonstrates how to apply the Darce chokehold ... on Evan!

