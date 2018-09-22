Bill Cosby's Prosecutors Want Him Immediately Locked Up Monday After Sentencing

Bill Cosby Lock Him Up Monday After Sentencing ... Prosecutors Say

EXCLUSIVE

Bill Cosby better enjoy what little freedom he's got left, 'cause prosecutors in his sexual assault case want him locked behind bars Monday morning.

Authorities connected to the case tell TMZ ... prosecutors will push for the disgraced comedian/felon to be immediately hauled off to prison once the judge sentences him Monday AM.

Remember, prosecutors wanted Cosby behind bars after the guilty verdict back in April. The judge saw it differently and released him on $1 million bail, ordering him to remain at his home until sentencing.

Cosby's legal team will ask the judge to let the 81-year-old remain free on bail while they appeal the conviction, which could take years.

As we reported ... Cosby faces a maximum of 30 years in prison for aggravated indecent assault on Andrea Constand.

Cosby's life is now in the judge's hands ... literally.