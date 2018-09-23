Drake Pimps Out Basement with Basketball Court in New Toronto Mansion

Drake Best View in the Six ... From My New Ballin' Basement!!!

Drake loves to sit courtside at basketball games and now he's bringing that action to his brand new Toronto mansion with a near-NBA-sized basketball court ... in the basement!

Drake's under-construction pad will be lavish even by his standards because it's got a 15,000 square foot basement. The 6 God's plan for that level alone? Spa surrounded by 2 saunas and a massage room ... pool WITH a hot tub ... and snack lounge suspended ABOVE the b-ball court.

That's a check, check, check and check ... according to Drizzy's building permits filed with the city.

Above ground, it's just as sweet. He's gonna have a rooftop terrace with another hot tub, a sprawling outdoor swimming area flanked by bars and massive projection screens. Translation: Best. House. Party. Ever.

Of course, he'll also have the standards: wine and champagne bar, home theater, recording studio and award ROOM (when a shelf alone won't cut it).

Architect Ferris Rafauli designed the mansion, and it's in the same uber-exclusive neighborhood where Prince once owned a home.