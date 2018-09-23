RZA Defends NFL Over Maroon 5 Pick ... Adam Levine Is Dope!!

Here's something you don't hear rappers say a lot lately ... CUT THE NFL A BREAK!!!
RZA -- the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan -- says he doesn't think the NFL deserves all the crap it's been getting for booking Maroon 5 for the Super Bowl halftime show.
And, the reason? He really digs Adam Levine!!
Remember, the game will be played in Atlanta -- home of stars like Outkast, T.I. and Migos. The guys from Maroon 5 are from L.A., and some people are pissed about that.
But, not RZA -- who says Adam is everything that's RIGHT about music ... he's talented, progressive and embraces hip-hop. He even points out Adam has a song with Future.
In fact, RZA says he wouldn't be surprised if Adam brought out a special guest like Drake!
Wanna see Wu-Tang perform at the Super Bowl?
Well, that's not gonna happen -- but RZA says the guys would definitely be down to perform a halftime show for the NY Jets or the NY Giants -- all they have to do is ask!!
Wu-Tang's for the children!!!!!!