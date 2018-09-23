Drea de Matteo My 'Mom Van' Got Jacked!!!

'Sopranos' Star Drea de Matteo's Mom Van Stolen in Front of Her Home

Drea de Matteo could use some of her old TV mafia ties to, uhh ... y'know, have a little sit down with the mamalukes who jacked her minivan.

Okay, first off ... no one woulda touched Adriana's ride in "The Sopranos" days, 'cause Christopha and Tony woulda cracked 'em good. Now, back in the real world, Drea's Honda Odyssey really was stolen from in front of her Hollywood Hills home ... according to law enforcement sources.

We're told she parked it on the street last month, and it was gone when she came out the next morning. It hasn't been recovered, but cops are still investigating.

It's a big loss for Drea, who has a 10-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son. Mom needs something to take the kids to all their activities.

Our advice, Drea ... don't let Uncle Silvio take 'em to soccer practice!

'Sopranos' fans know what we're talking about ...