Drake Returning to Migos Tour in New Orleans After Battling the Flu

Drake I'm Beating the Flu!!! Returning to Tour with Migos in NOLA

Drake has taken care of his health -- and that nasty bout of flu -- and is now ready to be center stage again with Migos ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Drizzy tell us he will be front and center Monday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans -- the next stop on his Aubrey & The Three Migos tour. We're told he touched down in NOLA early Monday morning and is set to perform as scheduled -- this on the heels of being sidelined with flu for 2 shows in Miami.

We broke the story ... Drake postponed the concerts that were scheduled for Friday and Saturday. He later addressed the cancellations, citing a mysterious ailment that got him "so ill so fast" like never before in his life.

Our sources say Drake's symptoms included high fever, cold sweats and the shakes. We're told he had doctors and a nurse visiting his Miami hotel, where they administered IVs and other meds that appear to have done the trick ... 'cause now he's recovered enough to perform.

As for the aggressive approach to treatment ... we're told Drake chose to get extra medical care this weekend because there's a lot of money on the line with this tour.

Like we've told you ... the tour was already pushed back once before, and the quartet has had other issues on the road as well. For now, it's full steam ahead.