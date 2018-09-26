'AGT' Finalist Michael Ketterer Avoids Charges After Domestic Violence Arrest

'AGT' Finalist Michael Ketterer Avoids Charges After DV Arrest ... Gets Talking-To Instead

EXCLUSIVE

"America's Got Talent" finalist Michael Ketterer will not be charged after getting arrested last week for domestic violence ... TMZ has learned.

The L.A. City Attorney's Office tells us it's declined to file charges against Ketterer, and has instead opted to hold a City Attorney hearing for the 'AGT' singer. The hearing is often used as an alternative to criminal prosecution for low-level crimes.

We're told the Office looked at the evidence in Ketterer's case, and decided a hearing would be the best route. During the hearing, Ketterer will receive counseling on domestic violence, violence prevention and warned of the consequences for any repeat violations. It's essentially a stern talking-to.

TMZ broke the story ... Ketterer was put in cuffs last Thursday in Hollywood after cops were called to a hotel where he and his wife were staying. When officers arrived, they saw a visible red mark on Ketterer's wife, and arrested him for felony domestic violence.

Our law enforcement sources tell us cops had to book Ketterer for felony DV due to the mark, but the charge was being reduced to a misdemeanor because the injury was minor.

Michael told us the whole thing was a "misunderstanding" and that his wife didn't want to press charges.