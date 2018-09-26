Paulina Gretzky Puts Dustin Johnson to Work ... Smile and Take My Pic!

Paulina Gretzky In Paris With Dustin Johnson, We're Still Together!!

Breaking News

Dustin Johnson ﻿is working his way out of Paulina Gretzky's doghouse ... and it seems to be working -- the two were just spotted together in Paris holding hands.

It's the first time we've seen them out since Paulina wiped the PGA star from her Instagram page amid rumors he banged a model that golfs at his home course back in L.A. (rumors she denied BTW).

But Wednesday, the two arrived to the Ryder Cup Gala at the Palace of Versailles dressed to the nines.

DJ clearly knows the way to Paulina's heart -- snapping pics of her on the way in. Smart dude.

Earlier this month, Johnson put out a statement acknowledging the two were going through a rough patch -- but didn't specifically address the cheating rumors.

"Every relationship goes through its ups and downs," Dustin said ... "but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family."

So, why are they in Paris? Dustin is part of the Team USA Ryder Cup squad which takes on Europe on Friday.

Tiger Woods is also on the team. These guys seem to have a lot in common.