Kevin Spacey Sued by Masseur for Forcing Groin Massage

Kevin Spacey is getting sued by a masseur who claims the actor forced a rubdown of his testicles and attempted to kiss him ... TMZ has learned.

The masseur, filing as John Doe, says he was called by a third party to go meet Spacey at a home in Malibu in October 2016. According to the docs, Spacey led the man to a room where he set up his massage table.

Doe says he told Spacey to lay face down on the table, but he insisted on laying face up. In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Doe says Spacey told him he was having pain in his "groin area" ... and then proceeded to grab the masseur's hand and push it onto his testicles.

Doe says he pulled away, and Spacey stood up naked ... then moved toward him and said, "you have such beautiful eyes." Doe believed the actor was trying to kiss him. The masseur says he continued to back away, but Spacey grabbed his genitals and said something to the effect of ... just let me give you a blow job.

The man says he grabbed his massage table and fled the residence. He's suing Spacey for sexual battery, battery, assault and false imprisonment.

The actor is already being investigated for multiple alleged acts of sexual misconduct -- in the U.S and in England. He has not been charged.