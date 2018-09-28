Tom Brady Shows Off Ass-Droppin' Dance Moves At Patriots Practice

Tom Brady Ass-Droppin' Dance Moves ... At Patriots Practice

You've seen Tom Brady's dad bod ... but have you seen his dad dance moves?!?!

Well -- here they are ... straight from the stretch line at New England Patriots practice Friday.

There's some wrist rolls, a little body wiggle, some ass droppin' ... and then it's all capped with a pose-off with backup QB Brian Hoyer.

The song?? Migos' "Handsome and Wealthy" ... the perfect TB12 tune.

Not too sure what the occasion for the turn up is ... Tom's squad is off to a 1-2 start and has a HUGE game with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

But, we ain't here to rain on the dance party. Get down with your bad self Tom!!!