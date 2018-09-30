Seahawks' Earl Thomas Yo Seattle, F*** You Flips Off His Own Sideline

Seahawks' Earl Thomas Flips Off Seattle Sideline While Carted Off Field

Earl Thomas just flipped off the Seattle Seahawks -- his OWN team -- after suffering serious injury ... and with no new contract to show for it.

The All-Pro safety jacked up his leg Sunday during a defensive play against the Arizona Cardinals, and ended up getting carted off the field with a cast on his left leg. During his ride, he looked over at the Seattle sideline and flipped the whole staff the bird.

The Seahawks' head coach Pete Carroll said Earl had fractured his lower leg. The injury might be season-ending -- much like Tyler Eifert's own ankle injury Sunday almost certainly will be -- and Thomas made no bones about how he really felt about his raw deal with his squad. As we reported ... he was holding out earlier this year for a better contract that would pay him more money, and he even wrote a 1,500-word letter in explaining himself.

Clearly, Thomas ended up joining his teammates on the football field after initially refusing to report to training camp last month ... unlike Le'Veon Bell, who's still battling with the Steelers for his money. Lots of people have thoughts on that sitch ... including Snoop and Pittsburgh's own mayor.

Looks like Earl and Le'Veon might've had a point in trying to get theirs.