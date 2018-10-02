Jacquees Everyone's Trippin' Over My Remix ... Even Pornhub!!!

Jacquees' 'Trip' Remix Too Hot For Even Pornhub to Touch

Jacquees fans flocking to Pornhub to hear his viral remix of Ella Mai's song, "Trip," can go ahead and log off ... the show's over because the adult website won't touch the track for fear of a lawsuit.

If ya missed it ... Ella's label slapped Jacquees with a cease and desist over his unauthorized remix -- but one savvy music fan, with the handle Jman890, went ahead and uploaded the song to Pornhub.

Jacquees had only uploaded it to YouTube and Soundcloud, but those sites took it down after the cease and desist. Fact is, the remix was getting way more streams than Ella's OG track.

Anyway, Pornhub was the last remaining holdout where the song was still streaming. Was. Pornhub finally took matters into its own hands ... and scrubbed the track.

Sorry, Jacquees fans ... the porn jig's up, but we suspect you'll find something else to pique your interest on the site.