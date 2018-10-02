Kanye West Celebrates Dad Beating Cancer by Eating Bugs with Him

Kanye West Celebrates Dad Beating Cancer In Weirdest Way Possible

Kanye West and his father are buggin' out -- in a good way -- to celebrate his old man beating cancer.

Ye just announced in a very unique way that his dad, Ray West, has kicked cancer's ass ... by sharing a photo of a plate full of bugs.

West says ... "My dad and I are going to eat this plate of bugs to celebrate him beating cancer. No more fear."

Kanye's in Detroit Tuesday ... so it's unclear where he was able to find this cuisine.

We broke the story ... Ray was diagnosed with prostate cancer in July -- not stomach cancer as was first believed -- and Kanye dropped everything to help out upon getting the news.

Fortunately, it seems like it's all good for his dad now.

Can't wait to see how they celebrate when Ye releases his new album.