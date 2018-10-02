Mac Miller Celebrate Mac's Life With Travis Scott, SZA, Mayer, Chance The Rapper & More

Mac Miller's Celebration of Life Show to Include Travis Scott, SZA, John Mayer

Mac Miller's life will be celebrated with a gigantic show in Los Angeles featuring some of music's biggest acts who also happened to be the rapper's biggest friends.

An announcement for "Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life" just dropped ... and names on the ticket include Travis Scott, SZA, Chance The Rapper, John Mayer, Schoolboy Q, Ty Dolla $ign, Miguel and many, many more.

Proceeds from the show will benefit The Mac Miller Circles Fund and will go down Halloween night at The Greek Theatre.

Mac's mom, Karen, made the announcement for the show, saying, "Thank you to all the artists, friends and partners for helping to bring this all to fruition .. in honor of wonderful Malcolm .. who is in all of our hearts."

Mac died at his home in Los Angeles September 7 of an apparent drug overdose.