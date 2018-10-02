Washington Capitals Get Stanley Cup Bling, Diamonds, Rubies & Sapphire!

Washington Capitals Stanley Cup Bling ... Diamonds, Rubies & Sapphire!

The Capitals' first-ever Stanley Cup came with boobs, booze, F-bombs and even a baby for captain Alex Ovechkin ... and on Monday night -- it came with a boat-load of diamonds too!!!

Ovi, T.J. Oshie and the rest of the squad picked up their championship rings -- and yeah, they're icy.

The team says they feature 252 diamonds, 35 rubies and a big-ass sapphire ... all set into a 14-karat white and yellow gold ring.

The inside is engraved with the scores of the series that led them to the cup too. Pretty cool, right??

It's the diamond-topper to a Washington summer that kicked off with a boob flash during the cup ceremony ... followed by an F-bomb-laced parade -- and finished with LOTS of booze.

No word yet on how the ring will look on Brooks Orpik's jacked-up hand.