Louis C.K. I Got a Great Story Going Here Carefree in the City!!!

Louis C.K. Looking Happy and Chill, Laughs About Comedy Cellar Comeback

EXCLUSIVE

Louis C.K. couldn't look more relaxed and chill than he did Thursday in New York City as he laughed it up with a friend.

Louis and his friend were strolling when our photog asked him about his recent comeback gig at the famed Comedy Cellar in NY's Greenwich Village. Something about the question made him LOL on the spot.

We didn't exactly get an answer, but it's obvious he's in a great mood. As we reported, a few people in the audience were upset when Louis made his surprise appearance -- but, for the most part, he got a rousing applause.

This is the first time we've gotten him out and about since last year's sexual misconduct scandal, for which he apologized.

Watch the clip ... Louis is in such good spirits, he even shooed our guy away in the most friendly way possible.